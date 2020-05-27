A Sharon man is facing an assault charge after allegedly hitting a man outside a hardware store Saturday.

Sharon Police Patrolman Jason Edwards was called to East Main Street where the victim, Gary Roberts, told him that he had gone to the hardware store for supplies and when he came out, 57-year-old David Jon Woolf was there and told him that if he ever called the law on him again, he’d kick his “you know what.”

Roberts says that when he told Woolf that it sounded like a threat, Woolf allegedly hit Roberts twice on the left side of his face, almost knocking him down.

Roberts then retreated into the store and called police.

The arrest report states both men have had issues with each other in the past.

Woolf is charged with Assault and has been released from the Weakley County Jail.