Sharon man charged with possessing meth, resisting arrest

A Sharon man is charged with possessing meth and resisting arrest as Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies were arresting him on unrelated warrants.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Bynum was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a residence on Parks Road in Gleason as Deputies Gary Eddings and Joseph Crocker were arresting him on active warrants out of Weakley County and Carroll County.

According to the arrest affidavit, as Deputy Eddings entered the back room, Bynum was on the couch with a syringe in his hand along with a bag of meth.

Ignoring commands from Deputy Eddings, Bynum stood up, turned around, and put the bag of meth in his mouth.

Eddings used his TASER after Bynum continued to ignore commands.

Bynum is charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.