An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of a Sharon man attempting to meet a minor for sex.

The Jackson Sun reports 41-year-old Nathan Moore of Sharon was arrested last Friday at the La Quinta Inn in Jackson after Moore responded to an online ad posted by an undercover officer posing as a minor.

The affidavit says Moore texted with the officer, who was posing as a 17-year-old, with Moore asking the officer what sexual services she offered and at what price.

Moore also acknowledged that he understood she was a minor.

Moore was arrested at the hotel when he arrived to meet with who he thought would be a 17-year-old girl.

According to the report, Moore had $60 in cash when he arrived, which was the agreed upon price for sexual services discussed in the texts.

Moore was arraigned Monday in Jackson City Court and is free on a $25,000 bond.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...