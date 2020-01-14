A Sharon man is facing a shoplifting charge after taking items from a hardware store.

32-year-old James Austin Foust was arrested by Sharon Police Chief Ricky Cobb after he followed Foust out of Sharon Hardware and found Foust had a tube of construction caulk in his pants.

At the police station, Foust was also found with a can of stain that was taken from the hardware store.

Later, at the Weakley County Jail, Sharon Lieutenant Troy Whitworth also recovered another tube of caulk from Foust.

The total amount of the items taken was just under $19 dollars.

Foust is being held in the Weakley County Jail.