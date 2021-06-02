Sharon man charged with stalking, violating order of protection

A Sharon man is in court this week, accused of stalking and violating an order of protection.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Robert Bowers was arrested earlier this year for Aggravated Stalking by Martin Police Investigator Sarah Rogers after the victim showed her a video Bowers sent her through a fictitious Facebook account he allegedly created just to make contact with the victim.

Bowers had been advised by both the Martin Police Department and Weakley County Circuit Court to not have contact with the victim.

Two months later, Bowers was again arrested by Investigator Rogers after he drove through the victim’s yard, causing damage and left his truck in the yard.

Bowers was charged with Violating a Protection Order, Vandalism, and Aggravated Criminal Trespass.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail and appears in court Thursday.