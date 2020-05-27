A Sharon man is charged with burglary after staying in an empty Martin Housing Authority apartment for a week.

Last Thursday, Sharon Police Patrolman Jason Edwards responded to the Martin Housing apartments on West Moore Street and found 42-year-old Michael Eric Cantrell staying in the empty apartment.

Cantrell told Patrolman Edwards that after his mother kicked him out, he found the empty apartment’s back door unlocked and stayed there for about a week without permission.

Patrolman Edwards noted there was no damage to the apartment and charged Cantrell with Burglary and transported him to the Weakley County Jail where he has since been released.