Sharon man charged with stealing from parked vehicles in Martin

A Sharon man is accused of stealing from several parked vehicles in Martin.

The arrest affidavit says three of the parked vehicles were along Stella Ruth Road and the fourth was at East Peach Street.

The burglaries happened on July 6th.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Paul Kelley was arrested Friday on four counts of Burglary from a Motor Vehicle.

The affidavit states Kelley admitted to the crimes. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.