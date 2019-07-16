A Sharon man is charged with theft after allegedly taking money from a Gleason resident.

Gleason Police Officer Brian Legons was called to 15 Circle Drive and spoke with the victim who said he needed some things from Walmart, and that 50-year-old Brad Stacy Langley, of Sharon, told him he would get it and allegedly took $170 off a table and left.

According to an affidavit, the victim has contacted Langley to get his money and that Langley has reportedly made threats to harm the victim.

Langley is charged with Theft of Property and has been released from the Weakley County Jail.