Sharon man facing drug charges

A Sharon man is facing drug charges after meth other drug items were found in his car.

After Sharon Police Officer Adam Ledezma noticed a car parked in front of a downtown Sharon business around midnight Thursday, he made contact with the driver, 48-year-old Gebrod Terall Evans, and noticed the strong smell of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle revealed meth, marijuana, two hypodermic needles containing liquid meth, and digital scales.

Evans is charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Probation. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.