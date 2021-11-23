Sharon man in court Wednesday on evading arrest, resisting arrest charges

A Sharon man is in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday accused of evading and resisting arrest.

Friday night around 9:00, Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings stopped Matthew Elliot King for a traffic violation in Greenfield. King was also wanted on two warrants, including a felony warrant out of Weakley County Circuit Court.

When Eddings tried to place King under arrest, King pushed the deputy and took off running. Eddings chased King for a block giving verbal commands to stop or he would Taze him. When King did not comply, Deputy Eddings deployed his Taser and placed him under arrest.

Meanwhile, Amber Camp, a passenger in King’s vehicle, drove away from the scene with two small children in the back seat. Authorities are still looking for Miss Camp.

King is charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Appear.