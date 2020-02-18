Two people from Sharon are facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Martin over the weekend.

Just before midnight Saturday night, Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings stopped a truck on Harrison Road for following another vehicle too closely.

The driver, 53-year-old Thomas Allen Warner, of Sharon, had two prior Driving on Suspended License charges in Weakley County, and the passenger, 34-year-old Natasha Nicole Boyd, also of Sharon, also had a suspended license.

According to the arrest affidavit, Warner appeared nervous and tried to exit the vehicle while Deputy Eddings was talking to him.

Deputy Scotty Hodges and his K9 were called to scene and the K9 alerted to the passenger’s side, where seven grams of crystal meth and an Adderall pill in a clear plastic box behind the passenger seat.

A glass meth pipe was also found in the front driver’s seat and Deputies also found a set of scales along with a torch for drugs.

Both Warner and Boyd are charged with Possession of Schedule II (meth) and Possession of Schedule II (Adderall), with Warner facing additional charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License (3rd offense), Following Too Close, and Failure to Provide Insurance.

Both are set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.