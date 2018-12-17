The Sharon Police Department and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in a home break-in investigation.

Sharon Police Chief Ricky Cobb says an elderly woman’s home in Sharon has been broken into twice in the last month.

Chief Cobb says the first incident was late at night when the woman caught a masked male in her house armed with a shotgun or rifle. The man asked the woman where the safe was and when she told him she didn’t have one, he took her purse and ran out the back door.

The most recent incident was Sunday morning while the woman was at church.

Chief Cobb says a safe and large amount of money were taken from a closet.

Anyone with any information about the two incidents should call the Sharon Police Department or the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

