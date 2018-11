The Sharon Police Department is collecting toys and gifts for needy children in the city of Sharon.

Police Chief Ricky Cobb told the board at this week’s Sharon City Board meeting his department will be partnering with Sharon School to help make sure kids have something for Christmas.

The collection drop box for unwrapped gifts will be located at the Little General location in Sharon for children in kindergarten to 8th grade.

