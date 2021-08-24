Sharon students collecting items for teacher’s family in Waverly, other victims

The Waverly flood hit home for a Sharon School teacher and students are rallying to collect items for her family and other victims.

Sharon School Principal Dr. Michelle Clements tells Thunderbolt Radio News about Sharon teacher Michaela Fredericks.

Dr. Clements says they’re hoping to collect as many items as they can Wednesday so those can be delivered to Waverly late Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Clements says items can be donated at any school in the county.