Sharon teacher named Tennessee Teacher of the Year finalist

The Tennessee Department of Education has named Sharon second grade teacher Danielle VanCleave Johnson as one of nine finalists for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Award.

The finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) areas in the state as well as the Shelby County-Municipals area, with three finalists in each Grand Division: West, Middle, and East.

The finalists for 2021-22 Tennessee Teacher of the Year are:

West Tennessee: John Frizzell, Riverdale Elementary, Germantown; Brianne Matheney, Chester County High; Danielle VanCleave Johnson, Sharon School

Middle Tennessee: Laura Lavery Boyd, Poplar Grove Middle; Robyn Olson, Richland School; Erin Blalock, Warren County High School

East Tennessee: Sheron Smith, Arnold Memorial Elementary School; Elizabeth Evans, Grand Oaks Elementary School; Morgan Rankin, South Side School, Johnson City

Nominations of up to three educators representing each of the three grade bands were accepted from the state’s school districts. Out of more than 237 applications, 27 regional semifinalists were identified by CORE region selection committees, and the nine finalists were then selected by a state-level selection committee.

Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Frazier affirmed the selection. “Danielle is known for her commitment and her creativity in the classroom. We are grateful that she has invested her talents and skills in the children at Sharon School. I am thrilled the state will have the opportunity to hear from her and look forward to what she will bring back to us.”

Teacher of the Year candidates must have been teaching full-time for at least three years. Additionally, they are evaluated based on having a track record of exceptional gains in student learning and being effective school and community leaders.

Grand Division winners and, ultimately, the Tennessee Teacher of the Year will be selected from this group of finalists and announced during an honorary celebration this fall following a panel interview with each finalist.

The final winner will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as an ambassador for education in the state throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Finalists will also have the opportunity to serve on Commissioner Schwinn’s Teacher Advisory Council for the duration of the 2021-22 school year. The council is composed of expert teachers who provide feedback and inform the work of the department throughout the academic year.

(Karen Campbell – Weakley County Schools Communications Director)