Sharon teen in ATV accident passes away

A Sharon teenager critically injured in an ATV accident earlier this week has passed away at a Memphis hospital.

Thirteen-year-old Destiny Brewer was a student at Sharon School.

Another 13-year-old victim remains hospitalized.

Weakley County Schools Communcations Director Karen Campbell released a statement Thursday night, saying, “Weakley County Schools extends our sympathy to the family and friends of Destiny Brewer. Our thoughts are with the additional middle schooler who was also injured in the accident this week and who is currently receiving medical care. The faculty and staff of Sharon School have been and will remain alert and responsive to the impact the tragedy is having on the students and one another. The school system is committed to continuing to provide counseling and the resources needed in the days ahead.”

Sharon Mayor Ali Stalter also released a statement on behalf of the City of Sharon, saying, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Brewer family. The loss of their daughter, Destiny, is unimaginable. The City of Sharon and our community send our deepest sympathy. Please keep the Brewer family in your prayers. We also ask for continued thoughts and prayers for the recovery of the other Sharon student and comfort for both families during this difficult time.”