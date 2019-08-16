The City of Sharon will begin flushing hydrants in the city next week.

Public Works Director Greg Evans says this year the city has entered into a contract with Rogers Hydrant Service to flush the city’s 102 hydrants beginning Monday.

Evans says flushing hydrants is necessary to make sure adequate flow and pressure is available.

Hydrant flushing is also done to remove sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes.

Evans says occasionally, water will become discolored after hydrant flushing and if this happens, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears.