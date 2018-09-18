A Sharon woman is charged with 38 counts of fraudulently using a credit card.

40-year-old Jessica Ann Pyrdom of Sharon was arrested by Sharon Police Chief Ricky Cobb after admitting to taking the card without permission from a woman for whom she’d been hired as a caregiver.

Pyrdom used the credit card 38 times at places in Memphis, Union City, Sharon, and Martin charging a total of over $2,800 dollars.

Pyrdom is charged with 38 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit or Debit Card, and one count of Identity Theft.

