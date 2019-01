A Sharon woman is charged with introducing drugs into the Weakley County Jail.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says on Tuesday, 50-year-old Donna Delanie Landrum was being booked into the jail on a Failure to Appear charge when authorities found a pill bottle containing Oxycodone pills hidden under her pants.

McGowan says the pill bottle was not for Oxycodone.

Landrum was charged with Introduction of Drugs into a County Jail, which is a felony charge.