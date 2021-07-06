July 6, 2021
Sharon woman facing drug charges in Kentucky

Michelle L. Schaefer (photo courtesy Calloway County Sheriff’s Office)

A Sharon woman is facing drug and traffic charges in Kentucky following a traffic stop in Calloway County.

Thirty-four-year-old Michelle L. Schaefer was stopped Friday night by Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Hayden on Highway 641 in Hazel for a traffic violation.

During a search of the vehicle, Deputy Hayden found a syringe containing methamphetamine.

Schaefer was arrested and charged with First Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and various traffic-related offenses, and was booked into the Calloway County Jail.

