Sharon woman facing multiple charges; vandalized jail while in custody

A Sharon woman is facing multiple charges, including vandalism after damaging property at the Weakley County Jail.

Thirty-year-old Amber Camp was arrested at the Dollar General store in Sharon after Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies responded in reference to possible drug activity.

Miss Camp was wanted on a previous warrant, and resisted arrest when the deputies tried to take her into custody. Deputies had to forcibly escort her from her vehicle and place her in the patrol car.

While being booked at the Weakley County Jail, Miss Camp ripped a speaker system off the wall in one room and damaged a sprinkler head in the bathroom in a different room.

Miss Camp is charged with Resisting Arrest and Vandalism, as well as the original warrants for Driving on a Suspended License and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance.