The latest coronavirus report in Tennessee shows Shelby County leading the state in confirmed cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health officially reported 1,537 cases on Sunday, with Shelby County at 313.

As of Sunday’s report, seven deaths have also been attributed to the virus.

In Northwest Tennessee, Carroll County has five confirmed cases, followed by Dyer County 3, Gibson County 3, Obion County 1, Weakley County 1 and Henry County 1.

The age group of those 21-to-30 is still reporting the highest number of cases at 380, followed by those from age 41-to-50 with 262.

Currently 24 counties in Tennessee have not recorded a positive case of the coronavirus.

The latest report from the State of Kentucky on Sunday indicated 439 positive cases from 6,018 tested individuals.

Cases in Western Kentucky have been reported in Calloway County and McCracken County.

In Kentucky, 60 counties have currently not recorded a positive case of coronavirus.