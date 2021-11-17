Shelby County man facing charges in Weakley County

A Shelby County man is facing traffic charges in Weakley County.

Around 7:20 Friday night, Greenfield Police Patrolman Joseph Roth clocked a vehicle going 74 in a 40 mile-per-hour zone and tried to stop the vehicle.

With the driver turning off the vehicle’s headlights driving in and out of traffic, Patrolman Roth terminated the pursuit for the public’s safety, but followed the vehicle when it got off the Sharon exit and the vehicle had crashed at the top of a hill.

The driver, 20-year-old Camron Deon Hollingsworth, of Cordova, was treated and released at the Martin hospital and then arrested on charges of Speeding, Evading Arrest, and Reckless Endangerment.

He has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.