A Tennessee State Senator from Shelby County has now been indicted on 48 counts in Memphis federal court.

U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant announced that 39 year old Katrina Robinson is facing 24 counts of theft and embezzlement involving government programs, and 24 counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Ms. Robinson, as the Director of The Healthcare Institute, stole over $600,000 from $2.2 million dollars in federal grants received from the Health Resources and Service Administration.

Ms. Robinson is accused of using the stolen money for her personal benefit and for her immediate family.

A criminal complaint released Wednesday indicated Ms. Robinson used the money to purchase a car for her daughter, along with purchasing clothing, travel, home repair, a wedding and honeymoon, and payment of credit card and student loan debts.

If convicted, she could be sentenced up to 20 years in federal prison.

Ms. Robinson was elected in 2018 as State Senator for the 33rd District.