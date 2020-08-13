A Shelby County woman has been arrested and charged in the 2019 identity theft of a Weakley County woman.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Toni Gibson Tuesday after a search of her home revealed evidence linking her to the Weakley County case along with other Shelby County cases.

McGowan says at the time of her arrest, Gibson had almost 100 fake drivers’ licenses.

Gibson’s identity was discovered last October when she and another woman used the identity of a Weakley County woman to obtain cash and merchandise at stores in Shelby County and Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators, with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, obtained vehicle tags and other evidence to learn Gibson’s identity.

McGowan says Gibson will be charged in Shelby County by the THP with numerous crimes related to the case involving the Weakley County victim.

When identified, McGowan says the second woman will also be charged.