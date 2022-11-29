Shelters available in case of severe storms in Weakley County

The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours Tuesday night to serve as a tornado shelter for the community.

County Mayor Jake Bynum says the courthouse basement will be open from 4:30 until 9:00.

Citizens should enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance; that’s the entrance with the statue of Ned Ray McWherter in front of it.

Citizens will be allowed to shelter in the courthouse basement for the duration of the storm.

Also, the storm shelter at the Gateway Center on North Lindell Street in Martin will be open in the event of severe storms.

Meanwhile, Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says if storms become severe enough, a shelter would be available in the basement at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.