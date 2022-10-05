Sheriff dispels social media rumors regarding Dresden football game

Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game.

Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false.

The sheriff says there were never any guns or threats of gun violence at the game or at the school on Monday and that the young boy who suffered a busted lip at the game, tripped and fell. The sheriff says the boy and his mother corroborated the story.

McDade says two juveniles have been suspended on zero tolerance in separate incidents.

Due to both McKenzie and Dresden teams going into last week’s game undefeated, a large crowd was anticipated and Sheriff McDade says a total of 13 officers were patrolling the game that night.

McDade adds that he was surprised by the amount of false information that was circulated on social media which kept his department and school officials busy since Friday night.