After a long career in law enforcement in Obion County, Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder will end his career this week.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News on Tuesday, Sheriff Vastbinder spoke of his final days in office.

Sheriff Vastbinder did not seek re-election to another term in office.

He said times, and perception about law enforcement officers have changed, but he has enjoyed serving the public.

Vastbinder made it clear, what he would most miss when leaving office.

Elected Sheriff Karl Jackson will take over the counties highest office on Saturday, and Vastbinder said he has been assisting the transfer of duties.

