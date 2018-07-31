Tomorrow is back-to-school day in Obion County, with Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder reminding motorists to be aware of the changes in traffic.

Sheriff Vastbinder spoke with Thunderbolt News about safety precautions and the work of his deputies.

The Sheriff said commuters going to work, and parents delivering children, need to use additional caution when traveling on the Old Lake Road.

With many children traveling on Obion County roads with the beginning of school, Sheriff Vastbinder said all traffic laws will be strictly enforced by his department.

