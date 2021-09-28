Sheriff’s Deputy Locates Stolen Church Van from Union City

An Obion County Sheriff’s Office deputy recovered a stolen church van.

Union City police reports said a Ford Ecoline 250 van was taken from First Pentecostal Church, on West Main Street, sometime after Wednesday night.

Reports said Sergeant Kyle Kirk located the van on Saturday, parked on the side of the road at Flippen Lane and Lake Road.

The van was locked with the keys missing when discovered.

An individual with the church was notified, and the van was returned.