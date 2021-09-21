September 21, 2021
Sheriff’s Investigators Recover Stolen ATV in Obion County

An Obion man has been charged following the recovery of a stolen ATV.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 25 year old Scotty Hale was charged with theft of property over $1,000.

Sheriff’s reports said the 2008 Polaris side-by-side was reported stolen on August 1st near Walnut Log.

Last Thursday, investigators received a tip that the ATV was located at a residence on McCorkle Road.

Reports said investigators arrived on scene and received permission to search a shed on the property, with the ATV discovered.

 

 

Charles Choate

