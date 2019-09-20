The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is needing public assistance in solving a burglary.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies responded to Reelfoot Feeders, on 4487 Holloway Road, near Walnut Log and Fish Gap Hill.

It was discovered that someone stole six DeWalt drills with charging stations, four welding helmets, an industrial jumper cable, battery charger, and a Sawzall, from a work truck inside a farm storage shop.

The report said a white sedan arrived at the location at both 3:34 and 6:20 in the morning on September 19th, with two white males in the vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the theft, or individuals involved, is urged to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office or the Crimestoppers Tip-Line.