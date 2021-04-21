Sherwood Named New Administrator at Obion County Nursing Home

The Obion County Nursing Home now has a new administrator.

Larry Sherwood, of Union City, was recently selected to take the position, following the retirement of former Director Tom Reddick.

Sherwood told Thunderbolt News that he looked forward to working at the Obion County facility.(AUDIO)

Sherwood said the locally owned nursing home was a tremendous benefit to the county and its residents.(AUDIO)

Last September, Sherwood also became a member of the Obion County Commission, when he assumed the District 4 seat of the late Richard Arnold.(AUDIO)