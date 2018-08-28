The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon that they have named Mike Shildt as the team’s Field Manager, removing his interim title.

Since being named to his position as interim manager on July 15, Shildt has piloted the Cardinals to a 26-12 mark – the most wins amongst all Major League teams during that time period – and he has helped steer the Cardinals into the postseason race, currently holding the top position in the National League Wild Card standings.

“We are pleased to name Mike Shildt as the St. Louis Cardinals manager,” stated Cardinals’ Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Mike is a veteran member of the Cardinals organization who has demonstrated strong leadership and coaching traits, formed by his many years of experience in the game, including his 15 years in the Cardinals system. The team’s focused, high-level style of play under Mike is a standard that his teams consistently displayed during his prior years in the minors, and it has continued here at the Major League level.”

Shildt, 50, has been a member of the Cardinals organization since 2004 and had served on the team’s Major League coaching staff the past two (2017-18) seasons.

Shildt became the 50th manager in franchise history when he was named to the interim position last month.

