Shirley Jean Lenoir, age 91, of Martin

Ms. Shirley Jean Lenoir, age 91, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at Van Ayer Nursing and Rehab Center in Martin.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Ms. Lenoir is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Maurice) Stone of Houston, TX; her sister-in-law, Linda Hogard of Martin; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ms. Lenoir was a retired nurse having worked at Volunteer Hospital and Cane Creek Rehabilitation Center in Martin. She worked 21 years as an Ombudsman for Northwest Tennessee Development District.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ed Hogard and Henrietta Cavitt Hogard; sister, Marjorie Lawson; brother, Robert Hogard.