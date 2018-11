A Clinton man was arrested after shooting a gun at an individual at The Keg Bar and Grill in Fulton.

Fulton police reports said 43 year old Randall Grubbs was charged with wanton endangerment, after video showed the shooting.

Reports said Grubbs was talking with another individual, when he was then seen pulling out a handgun and firing a shot through the victims shoe and into the floor.

Grubbs was then seen leaving the Lake Street business.

