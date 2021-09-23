Shooting in Collierville kills one, injures 12; shooter dead

Police say two people are dead, including the shooter, and 12 people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Kroger in Collierville.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane says 13 people in all were shot and 12 of them were taken to hospitals, some with very serious injuries.

He said police SWAT team officers went aisle to aisle to take people to safety inside the store.

Lane says the shooter was subsequently found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.