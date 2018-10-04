Union City police are still investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday on North Home Street.

Investigator Stan Haskins said no arrests have been made at this time following the incident that saw a vehicle struck by six bullets.

Reports said 33 year old Kenneth Roberson, of Martin, was getting into his vehicle, when he heard gunfire and glass breaking.

Bullets reportedly struck the side of the car five times, with one striking the windshield.

Witnesses saw a vehicle leaving the scene, and were able to provide a description to officers.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.

