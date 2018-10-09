Union City police arrested a wanted man this morning at the Obion County Courthouse.

28 year old Javarous Royal, whose last known address was on First Street in Union City, was taken into custody on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Royal was wanted following a shooting last week on North Home Street.

Police reports said six bullets struck a vehicle parked at the home, with 33 year old Kenneth Roberson of Martin, forced to take cover from the shots.

Witnesses to the shooting provided information on the vehicle fleeing the scene, which lead to warrants being obtained for Royal.

