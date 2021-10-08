Shooting Suspect in Paducah Arrested in Dyer County

A man charged in connection with a September shooting incident in Paducah has been arrested in Northwest Tennessee.

Paducah Police Department report said officers in Dyer County arrested 34 year old Antonio Lee early Sunday morning.

Lee was wanted on charges of first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The charges were issued after officers responded to calls on Bronson Avenue, where an individual had received multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation determined Lee as the shooter in the September 10th incident, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

He is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.