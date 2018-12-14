Officers with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Martin and Dresden Police Departments, along with the Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Department of Children’s Services, and Weakley County 911 took 50 underprivileged children Christmas shopping Thursday night as part of the “Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice” program.

The program is named after a children’s book written by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Eric Smith titled, “Sheriff Smith and Justice Investigate the Bedroom Monster.”

Investigator Smith talked with Thunderbolt Radio News during the shopping event about how much the program means to him.

Each child was given $100 dollars to buy clothes and toys and was escorted by an officer through the Martin Wal-Mart.

The Department of Children’s Services also supplied a blanket and other items to each child and officers gave each child a Bible.

In a statement, Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan thanked each person or business that donated money or took part in the golf tournament that helped raise money for the shopping trip.

