“Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice” takes 60 children Christmas shopping

Weakley County law enforcement officers took 60 less-fortunate children Christmas shopping Tuesday night as part of the annual “Shop with Sheriff Smith & Justice” program.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Eric Smith says each child was given $150 dollars and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies in Weakley County escorted them through the Martin Walmart to get clothes and toys.

The program is named after the children’s book “Sheriff Smith and Justice Investigate the Bedroom Monster” written by Investigator Smith.

The funds used for the event were raised through the “Shop with Sheriff Smith” Golf Tournament and donations from Weakley County citizens.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon Police Departments, Tennessee Highway Patrol, UT Martin Public Safety, and Weakley County 911 all participated in the event.