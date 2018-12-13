The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the municipal police departments in the county are making Christmas a little brighter tonight for 50 underprivileged children.

Thanks to donations and fundraisers, the “Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice” program will give 50 children $100 and take them Christmas shopping tonight at Martin Walmart.

The program began in 2015 as a way for Weakley County Investigator Eric Smith and the Sheriff’s Department to give back to the community and help out children who might not have such a merry Christmas.

Investigator Smith is the author of the children’s book, “Sheriff Smith and Justice.”

The program helped out 15 underprivileged children in its first year and has seen the program grow each Christmas.

Investigator Smith says the department hopes to help out even more children next Christmas.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...