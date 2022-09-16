“Shop with the Sheriff” golf tournament fundraiser set for October 1st

The primary fundraiser for Weakley County’s “Shop with the Sheriff’ is coming up in two weeks.

The “Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice” Golf Tournament is set for October 1st at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Eric Smith tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the tournament and “Shop with the Sheriff.”

(AUDIO)

“Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice” is named after a children’s book written by Investigator Smith about a fictional Sheriff Smith and his dog, Justice.

This year’s golf tournament is being held in memory of former Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan, who was a strong supporter of the “Shop with the Sheriff” event.

Donations may also be made at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.