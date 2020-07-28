Union City police have issued a warrant for a Hornbeak woman.

Police reports said officers were called to Walmart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, after Loss Prevention officials discovered a shoplifting incident.

Reports said 37 year old Mary Alice Parsons came to the store on July 10th and purchased a few items, then exited the building.

After a few minutes, reports said Ms. Parsons came back into the store with her Walmart sack, and then placed additional items into the bag.

She then proceeded to the customer service center and obtained a refund for items that were not paid for.

Police reports said Ms. Parson was given $27.57 for hair care products.

Warrants for shoplifting and criminal trespassing were obtained.

The police report also stated Ms. Parson had been barred from all Walmart properties in January of 2018.