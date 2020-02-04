Two people from Martin were arrested in Fulton on multiple charges, including possession of heroin.

Fulton police reports said officers were called to Wal-Mart, after store security personnel observed a man, later identified as 25 year old Kaine Winston, walking in the isles eating chicken and other items.

Reports said Winston, and 37 year old Brandy Reynolds, then proceeded to the self-checkout area, before leaving with bags of merchandise.

When approached by officers in the parking lot, it was discovered that Winston did not scan his food, or three other items totalling over $125 dollars, while Ms. Reynolds had three items that were also not scanned.

A consent to search their vehicle resulted in the finding of methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle, Xanax pills and other items.

Winston and Ms. Reynolds were both taken into custody on charges of shoplifting under $500, with Winston additionally charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a legend drug, along with drug paraphernalia charges.