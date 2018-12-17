The UT Martin Skyhawks men’s basketball team is hosting the Chattanooga Mocs Tuesday night for the first time in 37 years.

The series between the two schools was rekindled last season, as the Mocs came away with a narrow 66-63 win in Chattanooga.

Fatodd Lewis posted 11 points and a team-best seven rebounds to guide the Skyhawks in the first matchup between UTM and the Mocs since 1981.

UT Martin (4-4) displayed a high-flying offense in its last outing, a 108-79 triumph over Brescia on Saturday.

Derek Hawthorne, Jr. corralled career-highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds while Lewis contributed 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Skyhawks, who shot a season-high 58.8 percent (40-of-68) from the field.

With that win, UTM improved to a perfect 4-0 at home during the 2018-19 campaign. This is just the second time in the last 13 seasons that the Skyhawks have started a season with four consecutive home victories.

Chattanooga (5-7) is coming off a tough 90-70 setback at Ole Miss on Sunday.

In that game, the Mocs led by a 39-37 margin at the halftime break before the host Rebels connected on 63.3 percent (19-for-30) of its field goal tries over the final 20 minutes.

Tipoff for the Skyhawks and Mocs will be 7:30 at the Elam Center. Airtime on WCMT is at 7:00.

