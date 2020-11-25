Union City police were called to investigate the theft of three guns from an apartment.

Reports said officers arrived at the residence on South Sunswept Drive, where Frances Crayne discovered the burglarized apartment of Darrell Davis.

Ms. Crayne told officers of damage to the door frame and disturbed furniture inside the apartment.

An investigation showed two Remington 12-gauge shotguns, along with a Remington 20-gauge single shot shotgun were taken in the burglary.

Reports said witnesses reported seeing two young male subjects wearing face coverings, who were around the apartment.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is urged to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crime Stoppers Tip-Line.