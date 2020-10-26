Officials with the Reelfoot National Wildlife Refuge are reporting the theft of signage.

Reports said there has been a series of sign thefts, including the weekend of October 17th and 18th at the Duck River Bottoms area.

Officials said some of the signs cost several hundred dollars each, and were secured down with lock proof bolts on solid posts.

During the thefts, reports said the posts were chainsawed or the bolts were cut off.

Anyone who may have any information about the sign thefts are encouraged to contact the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge.