Silver Alert issued for Weakley County woman

A TBI Silver Alert has been issued for a Weakley County woman.

Seventy-one-year-old Charlene Ferrell was last seen around 5:00 Thursday morning at the Dresden McDonald’s and may be driving a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee license plate #889-BCDY.

According to the TBI alert, Ferrell has a medical condition which may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen Charlene Ferrell or the vehicle, call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.